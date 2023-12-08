DENVER (KDVR) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office are warning of potential fraudulent vehicle titles being used in Colorado after a batch of blank Wyoming title stock was stolen earlier this year.

Boulder community members could potentially encounter the fake vehicle titles, according to the sheriff’s office, because detectives and the FBI recently encountered several of these stolen Wyoming titles while investigating motor vehicle thefts.

WYDOT reported that the blank titles have control numbers ranging from 8790001 to 8790500, and have been used for criminal purposes in the state of Colorado.

The control numbers can be found on the lower right side of the title in silver print with a security box around the number. The lower left side of the title will be marked “MV-301 (4/21)” with a round silver security seal to the right of the text, WYDOT reported.

A blank Wyoming vehicle title. (Wyoming Department of Transportation)

About 500 blank titles were stolen sometime after May 1.

“The security seal has the letters W Y,” said Shane Fox, an investigator with WYDOT’s Compliance and Investigation program, in a release on Dec. 6. “The control numbers are duplicated with the front, green-colored title that goes to the owner and the back copy that is white in color and retained by Wyoming County clerks.”

If titles with any of these control numbers are found, please contact the WYDOT Compliance program at 307-777-3840, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov, or Detective Trevor Soole of the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at tsoole@bouldercounty.gov.