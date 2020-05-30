Boulder sees peaceful protest with no incidents reported, Boulder police say

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department said on Saturday that there were no incidents reported at a protest that was held in response to the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody Monday, after a now former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly said that he could not breathe. Chauvin would later be charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The protest started around 11 a.m.. Saturday. Community members started marching eastbound on University Avenue and northbound on 17th Street.

They continued to march and police asked that vehicles avoid the area.

The protest concluded around 1 p.m., and Boulder police say no incidents were reported.