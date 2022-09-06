Fentanyl and methamphetamine were found during a Boulder search warrant. (Credit: City of Boulder)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A large police presence on Pearl Parkway in Boulder Tuesday was due to a search warrant being executed where officers found multiple drugs, bikes and firearms.

According to the Boulder Police Department, a weeklong investigation led officers to search an apartment located in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway. The Boulder Police SWAT Team executed the search Tuesday morning.

Within the apartment officers found:

15 bikes and scooters

Methamphetamine

Numerous fentanyl pills

Two firearms

Drugs found during a search warrant in Boulder. (Credit: City of Boulder)

Bikes and scooters found during a search warrant in Boulder. (Credit: City of Boulder)

A large police presence was seen on Pearl Parkway Tuesday morning, 9/6/2022. Credit : Boulder PD Twitter page (9/6/2022)

Police said charges are pending against several individuals.

The public is asked to help identify the owners of the recovered bikes and scooters. The owners will have to provide proof that the item is theirs. The stolen items can be reviewed on the City of Boulder’s website.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906.