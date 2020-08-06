Boulder Reservoir will be closed for repairs for 6 months starting Sept. 1

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Boulder Reservoir will be closed to all water-based activities from Sept. 1 until March 2021 to perform maintenance on the reservoir and its dams, the City of Boulder announced on Wednesday.

Water levels at the reservoir will be much lower than normal to allow Northern Water to perform maintenance that takes place every five to 10 years.

The closure will prohibit boating, watercraft, fishing, swimming, wading and other on-water recreation. Walking, cycling and running will still be allowed and the main trail will remain open, but access to the shoreline will be restricted.

Some trails may be periodically impacted during construction.

Maintenance includes removal of sediment, repairing dam outlet structures and the land between the dams.

The reservoir will drained after local bird species’ nesting season and refilled before spring migration and nesting seasons to mitigate environmental impacts.

“While there are currently no plans to relocate the fish in the reservoir as the water level is expected to support the fish, Northern Water will monitor their environment daily. If conditions appear problematic, fish relocation may be arranged,” the City said in a statement.