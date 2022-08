BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Parks and Recreation says the swim beach at Boulder Reservoir will be closed on Tuesday due to elevated levels of bacteria.

During the closure, BPR said boating, waterskiing, fishing, and picnicking are still allowed. The closure is limited to the swimming area.

BPR said the swim beach will open once bacteria levels drop to acceptable levels.

The elevated bacteria levels were discovered during routine testing of the reservoir’s water quality, BPR said.