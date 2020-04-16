Boulder reaches snowiest winter on record

BOULDER, Colo.– Boulder reached its snowiest winter on record on Thursday morning after receiving more than ten inches of snow from the current winter storm.

The previous record was 143.2 inches in 1909. So far in 2020, Boulder has received 144.8 inches of snow.

FOX31/Channel 2 reporter Jim Hooley was in Boulder Thursday morning keeping track of the road conditions in the Pinpoint Weather Beast.

Old Town Fort Collins, Gianna

Greeley this morning

Beth Miller, Estes Park, over a foot of snow, mbmill68@gmail.com

Estes Park! We will be snowboarding in the yard today!!!! by Caprese Kempter

ski rd allenspark we already have more than you were calling for on the ground jamie seyler allenspark

Carolyn Blakley in Lafayette my Shis Tzu Meesa playing in the snow, and my deck at 6:35AM

Stephanie north Fort Collins Colorado Pom2pomlarson@gmail.com @stephaniepeanut123

your calling for 14 inches we already have more than that on the ground. pic ski rd Allenspark from jamie seyler