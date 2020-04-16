Boulder reaches snowiest winter on record

BOULDER, Colo.– Boulder reached its snowiest winter on record on Thursday morning after receiving more than ten inches of snow from the current winter storm.
The previous record was 143.2 inches in 1909. So far in 2020, Boulder has received 144.8 inches of snow.
FOX31/Channel 2 reporter Jim Hooley was in Boulder Thursday morning keeping track of the road conditions in the Pinpoint Weather Beast.
