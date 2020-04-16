Alert
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow, cold temperatures for Front Range
Watch
Colorado’s Best
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Boulder reaches snowiest winter on record

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOULDER, Colo.– Boulder reached its snowiest winter on record on Thursday morning after receiving more than ten inches of snow from the current winter storm.

The previous record was 143.2 inches in 1909. So far in 2020, Boulder has received 144.8 inches of snow.

FOX31/Channel 2 reporter Jim Hooley was in Boulder Thursday morning keeping track of the road conditions in the Pinpoint Weather Beast.

If you have a snow photo you would like to share, please hit the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media. Here are a few we have already received.

  • Old Town Fort Collins, Gianna
  • Old Town Fort Collins, 80524 Gianna
  • Old Town Fort Collins, 80524 Gianna
  • Old Town Fort Collins, 80524 Gianna
  • Old Town Fort Collins, 80524 Gianna
  • Greeley this morning
  • Beth Miller, Estes Park, over a foot of snow, mbmill68@gmail.com
  • Estes Park! We will be snowboarding in the yard today!!!! by Caprese Kempter
  • ski rd allenspark we already have more than you were calling for on the ground jamie seyler allenspark
  • Carolyn Blakley in Lafayette my Shis Tzu Meesa playing in the snow, and my deck at 6:35AM
  • Carolyn Blakley in Lafayette my Shis Tzu Meesa playing in the snow, and my deck at 6:35AM
  • Stephanie north Fort Collins Colorado Pom2pomlarson@gmail.com @stephaniepeanut123
  • Carolyn Blakley in Lafayette my Shis Tzu Meesa playing in the snow, and my deck at 6:35AM
  • your calling for 14 inches we already have more than that on the ground. pic ski rd Allenspark from jamie seyler

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories