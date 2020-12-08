Boulder program provides free delivery for restaurants and customers until Dec. 30

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder’s Restaurant Safe Ordering Service (S.O.S.) Program now offers free delivery to both customers and restaurants through Dec. 30 with the Nosh Boulder delivery service, the City of Boulder announced on Monday.

The program began on Nov. 12 to support local restaurants. Currently 53 Nosh Boulder restaurants have free delivery, with more restaurants being added, according to Boulder officials.

New Nosh Boulder customers within Boulder city limits will receive a $10 off coupon, “NOSHCITY” for orders $25 or more.

The Boulder restaurants in the Nosh program have commission free deliveries through Dec. 30, after that commission fees are capped at 15% until in-restaurant dining capacity restrictions are lifted or through 2021.

Money from the federal CARES Act is funding restaurant S.O.S. Program.