BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say they arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of threatening violence against a Boulder school.

The Boulder Valley School District reported the threat on Sept. 2, according to the Boulder Police Department. The district told police that a 16-year-old boy had made the threat against Boulder Prep High School, a city charter school at 5075 Chaparral Court.

“Officers immediately began an investigation and increased patrols. BVSD took additional security precautions while the case was investigated,” the police department said in a news release.

Police soon identified a suspect and searched that student’s home on Wednesday. He was arrested on counts of interference at an educational institution and inciting the destruction of life or property.

The student’s name was not released. The names of juvenile suspects are never released unless they are charged as an adult.

“The Boulder Police Department takes all threats seriously and encourages anyone who sees or hears of anything suspicious at any time to call 911,” police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked for anyone with information to contact Detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 and reference case 22-08754. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at nococrimestoppers.com.