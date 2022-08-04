BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — United State Post Office officials and Colorado leaders are holding a dedication ceremony in honor of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who charged at a gunman inside a King Soopers in March of 2021 to stop a mass shooting.

“He sacrificed his life to keep the community safe and this is one of the ways that we remember him and honor his sacrifice,” said Dionne Waugh, Boulder Police Department spokesperson said earlier this year at a memorial dedication.

In May of 2021, just two months after the shooting, Congressman Joe Neguse, who represents the Boulder community, introduced a bill to rename the main post office in Boulder after Talley. It gained the support of the entire Colorado congressional delegation.

“Officer Eric Talley is a true American hero. He gave his life protecting others, and his service and his sacrifice for the Boulder community will not soon be forgotten,” Neguse said in a press release announcing the bill. “With the naming of the 15th Street Post Office in Boulder after Officer Talley, we hope in a small way we may help honor his memory, his family, and ensure future generations know of his service to our community.”

Gov. Jared Polis, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold, Assistant Postal Inspector in Charge Steve Hodges and ESPS Colorado District Manager Jason McMahill will join Neguse in the dedication.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and will be available to watch on FOX31 NOW later today.