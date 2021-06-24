Boulder police trying to identify burglary suspect

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police are trying to identify a man who burglarized a business in the 1100 block of Spruce St on June 18th.
In a tweet they didn’t release very many details about the crime. They also didn’t say which business the suspect hit or how much damage was done. The did release images of the suspect that appear to be from what appears to be a surveillance camera.
If you know anything or if you can identify the man, you’re asked to call (303)441-3333 and reference case 21-05165.