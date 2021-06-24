Boulder police trying to identify burglary suspect

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police are trying to identify a man who burglarized a business in the 1100 block of Spruce St on June 18th.

Do You Know Me? Boulder Police officers are trying to identify this man in connection to a burglary that occurred at a business in the 1100 block of Spruce Street on June 18. Got info? Please call 303-441-3333 reference case 21-05165 #Boulder pic.twitter.com/pwO0yXffQP — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 24, 2021

In a tweet they didn’t release very many details about the crime. They also didn’t say which business the suspect hit or how much damage was done. The did release images of the suspect that appear to be from what appears to be a surveillance camera.

If you know anything or if you can identify the man, you’re asked to call (303)441-3333 and reference case 21-05165.