DENVER (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department held a press conference Monday to address an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, Dec. 17.

The shooting took place near the North Boulder Recreation Center, 3170 Broadway St.

Boulder Police Department Deputy Chief Ron Gosage and 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty spoke about the shooting and the events leading up to it.

According to police, two officers fired at a woman who had been trespassed from the recreation center about an hour before the encounter with police. She was carrying a replica Beretta pistol, and police shared that she had barricaded herself in the recreation center bathroom at 3:13 p.m.

The woman died on scene and her identity and cause of death will be shared by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

Police provide timeline of shooting

According to Gosage, the initial 911 call came from a man who was approached by a woman with a gun as he was driving out of the parking lot for the North Boulder Recreation Center.

Officers arrived on scene at about 4:12 p.m. on Sunday. A few minutes later, they located the suspect near the recreation center.

“The suspect did not comply with officers’ verbal commands,” Gosage said. “Instead, she headed northbound on Broadway on foot. The officers followed her and attempted to gain compliance; they informed her that if she did not cooperate, she could have force used against her.”

Gosage said the suspect continued to walk away, leading them into a residential area. He said officers used “less lethal attempts” to stop the woman for approximately 15 minutes, and attempted to de-escalate the situation after allegedly seeing her remove a gun from her purse.

Boulder police provided this photo of the replica Beretta firearm allegedly carried by the woman shot and killed by officers on Dec. 17. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

“De-escalation attempts proved unsuccessful and officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect at approximately 4:26 p.m.,” Gosage said. “Immediately afterward, officers began to administer emergency aid to include chest compressions, a tourniquet and chest seals.”

Boulder Fire Rescue arrived on scene minutes later and also began to administer aid. Gosage said after 40 minutes of aid, the woman died at the scene.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the encounter.

DA offers legal insight to officer-shooting protocol

Dougherty commended the department for calling upon the Boulder Critical Incident Team as soon as they did, allowing the team to take part in witness interviews and observe the intact scene.

He said that if any civilians witnessed or recorded a portion or all of the encounter, they should contact the Boulder Police Department or the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney noted that the team already received some video of the events from witnesses.

Dougherty said the officer-involved shooting investigation will take some time to complete and will be investigated by agencies outside of the Boulder Police Department. Both officers who fired their weapons were placed on paid administrative leave.

When questioned about whether the replica Berretta is a functional firearm or not, Gosage was unable to provide information, but Dougherty said the gun “looks exactly like a real gun, but does not function like a real gun.”

“The fact that it’s a replica firearm just makes this all the more tragic,” the DA said.

The gun will be forensically examined.

Dougherty and Gosage were unable to provide details on why the woman had approached the driver with a gun, and no information was available about who she may be.