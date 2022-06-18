Boulder PD found airsoft guns that were intentionally modified to look like firearms. (Photo: Boulder Police)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — After Boulder Police conducted a patrol of an area with a high rate of catalytic converter thefts, police found more than just stolen car parts.

Boulder Police tweeted out that their proactive patrol resulted in an arrest and a “scary discovery.”

Police confiscated multiple airsoft guns that were “intentionally modified” to look like real firearms. The specific models of the airsoft guns were modified to resemble an AK-47, a Colt and a Walther PPQ with a stock.

Airsoft guns are replica toy guns used in airsoft sports and shoot non-metallic projectiles also known as “BBs.”

This discovery was made in the area of the Table Mesa Park and Ride. However, police are reminding the public the initial reason for the search was for catalytic converter thefts which are on the rise in areas that are not well lit and where cars are left for an extended period of time.

Catalytic converter lefts increased by 1,556% from 2019 to 2021 in Colorado. AAA offers ways to protect your converter from being stolen.

A discovery helped take these airsoft guns off the streets. Boulder PD is praising Officer Morris for his work.