Boulder police seek information on crash involving patrol vehicle

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information on a crash that involved a patrol vehicle.

Police said it happened on Feb. 3 at 7:02 p.m. when a police officer was responding to an urgent call in Gunbarrel.

The officer was driving northbound when it was involved in a collision with a westbound black GMC Yukon at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road.

If you witnessed this crash, please call Officer Frederking at 720-291-2911. If you call, please reference case number 22-1060.