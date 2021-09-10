Boulder police searching for sexual assault suspect

by: Keely Sugden

Ian C. Morrison, wanted for sexual assault on a child (Credit: BPD)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Boulder Police Department is searching for a man charged with sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child and false imprisonment.

Ian C. Morrison, 36, of Boulder, violated the conditions of his bond when he failed to show up for a court hearing, according to BPD. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The alleged incidents occurred in 2020.

Anyone who knows where Morrison might be is asked to call Detective Sergeant Heath at 720-390-0404 or 911.

