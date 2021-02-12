Boulder police searching for man accused of robbing bank

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the First Bank located at 2100 Broadway on Friday.

According to police, about 9:30 a.m., the man told a bank teller he had a bomb and demanded money. He left the bank on foot.

Police described the suspect as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, white, and in his early 30s with a slightly heavy build.

He was seen wearing round, metal-rimmed glasses, a blue surgical mask and a navy blue jacket with a gray torso and red stripe down the back. He is pictured here:









If you have any information about this incident, please call Det. Greer at: 303-441-4322. To remain anonymous, contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a tip online through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers’ website.