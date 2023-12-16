DENVER (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department said a bomb threat was sent to multiple Jewish synagogues near Boulder on Saturday.

Police responded to a bomb threat at Congregation Har HaShem on Baseline Road around 8:30 a.m., according to a press release.

The area was inspected and cleared, and police said there were no threats found and there was no active risk to public safety.

The threat was sent via email to multiple other Jewish synagogues in the area, BPD said.

“Fortunately, we were able to respond quickly to this threat. We are glad to report that no bomb was found and nobody was hurt,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

The FBI was informed of the threat, which is now part of an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 303-441-3333.