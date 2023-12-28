DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder police are seeking a suspect accused of using someone else’s identification to withdraw thousands of dollars from their bank account.

According to the Boulder Police Department, a woman between 28-35 years old went to a bank and used someone else’s ID to try and withdraw $5,000 from their account.

She was unsuccessful, according to the department.

However, using someone else’s legal identification qualifies as identity fraud, and the attempted theft also raised some concerns.

Boulder police are seeking this suspect for allegedly attempting to withdraw $5,000 from a bank account using someone else’s identification. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

The suspect is described as a white female wearing a pink beanie with a pompom, a sweater and blue jeans, with straight brown or black hair and estimated to be between 28-35 years old, and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Boulder Police Officer Hamilton at HamiltonR@Bouldercolorado.gov or by calling Boulder dispatch at 303-442-3333. The case number to reference is 23-12428.