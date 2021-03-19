Boulder Police release new photos of suspects in University Hill riot

Suspects in some of the riots at CU Boulder (Courtesy: Boulder police)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police have released new photos and video showing more suspects involved in the University Hill riots on Saturday, March 6. You can watch the videos below.

There are 15 detectives and investigators on the case from the Boulder Police Department, CU Boulder Police and the District Attorney’s Office. Over 1,000 tips have come in since Sunday, March 7. Since the riot, seven individuals have been charged in connection to riot-related crimes.

BPD said there will be an increase of officers around the Hill this weekend with expected nice weather and the CU men’s basketball game scheduled on Saturday.

If you have any information on the individuals pictured above, please call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Community members are also encouraged to continue sharing tips at Evidence.com.