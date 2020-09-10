Boulder police officer leaves department following social media posts

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department says an officer who posted several anonymous social media posts to an Instagram account linked to a family-owned business has decided to leave the city.

The investigation, conducted by a BDP professional standards team, found that Officer Waylon Lolotai violated two departmental policies: one related to the use of social media and another related to outside employment.

Police Chief Maris Herold said both violations were considered minor. Chief Herold said her plan for addressing them would have been additional training and coaching.

However, BPD said that Officer Lolotai has voluntarily decided to transition out of city employment because of concerns about his and his family’s safety, after activists publicized his home address, and concerns about his ability to be effective as a police officer in Boulder.

He will continue to be a certified police officer, eligible for employment with other agencies and departments, according to BPD.

“While the social media posts were inconsistent with the city’s and department’s values, I believe Officer Lolotai is a skilled police officer who has the potential to make a positive difference in policing,” Herold said. “I wish him the best as he seeks new employment.”

The city is releasing the separation agreement, which is a public record. The agreement provides further information about the terms.