Boulder police officer dies from fall in Rocky Mountain National Park

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A 35-year-old Boulder police officer died while hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park Thursday afternoon, the Boulder Police Department announced on Friday.

“Our Department is again mourning the loss of a friend, coworker and dedicated public servant,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. “Ashley was doing something she loved yesterday, and though it’s not much, I hope we can take some solace in that.”

Officer Ashley Haarmann died after a fall from a mountain path, according to BPD. Her body was covered with the American flag by members of the of BPD Command Staff before it was escorted out of the park late last night, Herold said.

Haarmann had been with the department for about a year and a half, officials said.