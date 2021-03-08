Boulder Police need help identifying people caught on video during riot

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police have released 14 new images and one new video of individuals involved in violence and destruction of property during the riot over the weekend.

The images show individuals flipping a vehicle on its side, another kicking the flipped vehicle, some standing on top of vehicles and someone lighting a firework in the middle of the street. The short video clip shows several people hanging onto a moving fire truck.

CU party/riot on the hill (photo from Boulder Police Department)

“Due to the magnitude of information and the prevalence of social media, the amount of tips is unlike any other previous investigation, and will take time to review and piece together,” Boulder Police Department said in a press release.

BPD has received more than 750 tips from the public and 600 videos. Investigators from BPD, CU Boulder Police Department and the District Attorney’s office are now combing through the images in an attempt to identify suspects.

They are now turning to the public for help figuring out the names of each person seen in the images.

“Detectives would like to speak with them,” BPD said.

Individuals identified as CU students could face sanctions from the university for violating public health orders. Students involved in more serious offenses including violence and property damage will face more serious consequences including expulsion and criminal charges.

“This just did not happen out of the blue. This is something that has been occurring for years on the Hill. This is a culture. Students come here to hang out on the Hill and do some of the things that they do,” CU acting Vice Chancellor JB Banks said during a community meeting Monday night.

Leaders from CU, Boulder and the Hill neighborhood hosted a virtual community meeting to try and answer questions from neighbors about what happened and begin a conversation to work toward solutions.

Many of the concerns raised involved pleas for better enforcement of rules and a crackdown on nuisance properties.

“The police must issue actual tickets instead of endless warnings that the city attorneys office can and will prosecute and the municipal court will uphold,” longtime Hill resident Lisa Nelson said.

Going forward, stakeholders expressed that there needs to be concrete solutions, measurable benchmarks and a partnership with students to improve the Hill.

“I think it’s going take a while for folks to feel better and I think it’s just a balance because people are tired of talking about it and they want action,” Nelson said.