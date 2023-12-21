DENVER (KDVR) — Numerous agencies are warning drivers to slow down, move over, and stay aware while driving during the busy holiday traffic weekend.

Boulder police officers were conducting traffic enforcement throughout the city of Boulder on Thursday, and officers are warning drivers to slow down and move over if they see a vehicle pulled over with its flashers on.

At the same time, the Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers of returning winter weather over the holiday weekend.

One Boulder officer clocked a driver going 82 mph in a 60 mph zone coming into town. Under Colorado law, a speeding violation of driving 1-24 mph over the posted speed limit is a Class A traffic infraction. Anything over 24 mph above the posted speed limit enters the range of misdemeanor traffic offenses.

The warning comes only a few days after a high-speed residential crash in Broomfield, leaving a mother and her teenage son dead. A driver faces vehicular homicide and driving under the influence charges in connection to that crash.

Broomfield police say the driver was speeding up to 100 mph down Main Street in Broomfield, which is a 40 mph zone.

Boulder police are also warning drivers that state law requires drivers to move over if there’s a vehicle on the side of the road with their flashers activated. While the law used to apply to only emergency and maintenance vehicles, as well as trucks putting on chains, the measure was expanded earlier this year.

The idea is that by moving over a lane, drivers are providing a buffer zone for the vulnerable cars and pedestrians on the roadside. If you can’t move over, the law states you need to slow down to 25 mph or less if the speed limit is under 45 mph. If it’s over that, you need to slow down 20 mph under the posted speed limit.

However, drivers are ignoring the law. Boulder police were responding to a semi-tractor that had spilled part of its load on Foothills Drive and observed drivers failing to obey the law.

CDOT asks drivers to prepare before heading out

The Pinpoint Weather Team and the National Weather Service are forecasting slick roads across central, western and southern Colorado Saturday and Sunday, with snow expected across eastern Colorado Saturday night.

Heavier traffic is expected in many areas of the state due to the holiday season, according to CDOT. Road projects will be suspended on Interstate 70 from Friday, Dec. 22 through early January 2024 to help with traffic flow.

All other CDOT road projects are required to suspend lane closures by noon on Dec. 22 to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26 and by noon Friday, Dec. 29 to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2. The only work exception is for emergency operations.

Because of the impending weather and holiday season leading to more impaired drivers on the roads, AAA is also reminding motorists to slow down and move over.

“Everybody on Colorado’s roadways deserves to make it home for the holidays,” said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA in a release. “Saving a life is as easy as slowing down and moving over whenever you see any flashing hazard lights at the roadside.”

AAA is projecting 115.2 million Americans will be heading 50 miles or more from home during the 10-day year-end holiday travel period.

AAA shared that the peak congestion for Interstate 25 from Fort Collins to Denver is expected on Friday, Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. Congestion at that time is expected to be 67% greater than typical traffic congestion, and the estimated travel time is an hour and 40 minutes.

The best time nationwide to the hit the road? Before lunch or after 7 p.m., according to AAA.