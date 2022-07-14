BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for more information as they piece together what happened after a man was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday night.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of 14th and Pine streets around 9:20 p.m. A sedan and motorcycle crashed in the intersection, as they were traveling in opposite directions. It is not clear if it was a head-on collision, but the 27-year-old motorcycle driver is in the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene. She and her fellow passengers were not injured in the crash and cooperated in the investigation. Police did not indicate who is considered at fault in the crash.

Boulder police are calling on the public or witnesses to step forward with information or video that captured the scene. You can call Officer D. Bergh at 720-648-0546 and reference case 22-6603.