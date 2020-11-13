Boulder police looking for thief who stole two bicycles worth $3K each

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Boulder are asking for help identifying a man who broke into a local bike shop on Nov. 9 and allegedly stole two bicycles belonging to customers, each valued at $3,000.

The suspect, described as a white male wearing a gray and white striped hooded jacket with light tan pants at the time of the incident, broke a large window around 2:30 a.m. at the back of Full Cycle, located at 1795 Pearl St., to gain entry.

The stolen bikes are described as a 2017 Felt black and yellow VR3 bike, and the other is a 2018 Specialized Epic 29er black and red mountain bike.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case is asked to call Detective Aaron Brunn at 303-441-4120. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.