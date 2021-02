Photo of Home Depot robbery suspect in Boulder, Colo. Photo credit: City of Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are searching for two robbery suspects who sprayed bear repellent on a Home Depot employee after stealing items from the store.

Boulder Police Investigate Home Depot Robbery; Suspects Use Bear Spray on Employee https://t.co/1qJaO5zCGy #Boulder — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 3, 2021

If you have any information about this incident, please call BPD Det. Frey at: 303-441-3369. To remain anonymous, contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a tip online at Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.