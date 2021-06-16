Boulder police looking for Maltese puppy and woman who took her

  • The woman who picked up MoMo
  • A photo of the 4-month-old Maltese puppy.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — On June 10 at approximately 11 a.m., a 4-month-old Maltese puppy named MoMo slipped out of the front door of a business and was shortly picked up by a woman.

Boulder Police Animal Protection are looking to identify the woman and find MoMo.

MoMo was last seen on the 1600 block of 30th St. in Boulder. She does not have a collar but is microchipped.

Surveillance video captured the woman picking up the Maltese puppy minutes after the dog exited the business.

If you have any information regarding MoMo’s whereabouts or are able to identify the woman in these photos, you’re asked to call BPD Animal Protection at 303-441-3333.

