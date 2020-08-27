Boulder police looking for hit and run suspect

Suspect vehicle in a hit and run crash in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A 69-year-old woman was hit by truck that ran a red light on Wednesday morning in Boulder.

Boulder police say the incident happed about 10:18 a.m. at Broadway and Pearl Street.

Police are looking for the driver, a picture of the truck was caught on a red light camera.

The woman has serious injuries and was taken to Boulder Community Health.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-441-3333.. To leave an anonymous tip contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.