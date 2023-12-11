DENVER (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department kicked off a new texting service on Monday called Power Engage.

The program is aimed at helping the department better connect with the community and will work in a couple of ways.

First, the service will provide important information to anyone who calls 911.

For example, if you’re in a minor crash, the system will send you a text saying police are on the way, stay off the road and other pertinent information you may need at the scene.

Secondly, anyone who calls 911 will get a follow-up within six hours. That message will ask how satisfied you were with the call for service and the response you received from officers.

“This new service aligns with our department’s Reimagine Policing Plan and our continued commitment to transparency and respect,” said Boulder police.

The department will respect ‘quiet hours’ and not send texts between 9 p.m and 8 a.m.