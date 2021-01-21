Boulder police issue 33 tickets in 2 hours for distracted driving and tailgating

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police issued 33 tickets in two hours for tailgating and inattentive driving.

The enforcement took place Wednesday on Foothills Parkway and U.S. 36.

Ed Overfield applauds the effort. He owns and teaches at Boulder’s “Colorado Driving Institute.”

“Nothing short of combat is more dangerous than driving a car,” says Overfield.

While many adult drivers think they’re good drivers, Overfield suggests taking a driving class to get objective feedback.

“Just the common, everyday guy, we just get into bad habits,” he adds. “It doesn’t hurt to do a check.”

Overfield adds: more traffic contributes to distraction.

Boulder police are not saying when or where the next targeted enforcement will take place.