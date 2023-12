DENVER (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is investigating what led up to a shooting involving an officer on Sunday.

It happened near the North Boulder Recreation Center, located at 3170 Broadway.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area during the investigation.

BPD said there was no threat to the public, and no officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX31 has a crew on the way to find out more information.