BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police are investigating a deadly assault at the Circle K gas station on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Circle K, 1480 Canyon Boulevard, at 5:21 p.m. Upon arrival the victim was unconscious and the suspect had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, 21 year-old Brian Farrar, was arrested on Thursday evening and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

Investigation Update: The victim in this evening's assault at Circle K, was transported to local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Suspect was arrested. Additional details in story. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) July 24, 2020