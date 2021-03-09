Boulder police continue searching for riot suspects

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are still looking for those that were involved in Saturday’s riot near the University of Colorado campus. What started out as a party, with more than 800 people in attendance, quickly turned into chaos and destruction.

On Tuesday, investigators continued going over hundreds of pieces of evidence from the riot, including photos and videos that could lead them to those responsible for the damage that was caused.

So far, police have already identified five individuals that were involved.

Detectives have also taken reports for several property crimes, including a stolen vehicle, multiple damaged vehicles valuing $43,500, stolen street signs and the damage of two city vehicles.

Police hope to identify and summon more rioters so they can file charges.

Legal analyst and criminal defense attorney Christopher Decker said, “When people come in on that summons state, they will either resolve the case (or) they may negotiate to settle with the prosecutor on a different charge. Any number of things can happen, but the summons is the initiation of the process of a criminal case.”

Those involved could face city and state felony charges of destruction of property.

CU’s Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke made an apology to the University Hill neighborhood during a question-and-answer session for students on Tuesday.

“You deserve to live in a neighborhood without fear of your safety, without your property being damaged and without being disrespected,” said O’Rourke.

CU students who violated the university’s conduct code could be expelled.

CU senior Gregory Matthews lives on the street where the party occurred. Matthews was out of town and watched it unfold on social media.

“I just thought it was a little reckless and a little immature for a college area to do acts like that, especially when there is no civil, political or socioeconomic reason for this, so it was a little crazy,” said Matthews.

He and many of CU Boulder’s students are glad police are tracking down those who wreaked havoc and chaos.

“I think it teaches people you can’t act like an absolute idiot and without consequences,” said Matthews.

Boulder police have received more than 200 tips in the last 24 hours and plan to release more video evidence on Wednesday.