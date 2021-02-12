Boulder police ask for help finding woman missing since last week

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 56-year-old Boulder woman missing since Feb. 5.

Michele Jongresso suffers from a medical condition and her family is worried about her.

Jongresso is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 165 pounds. She has brown hair.







She was last seen driving a red 2005 Ford Focus with Colorado license plates 986-MDD, according to police.

Contact Det. McNalley at 303-441-3482 or the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333 if you have any information.