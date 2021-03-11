Boulder police need help finding woman missing since December

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are hoping the public can help them find a woman who has not been seen since December 2020.

According to a statement issued Thursday by the Boulder Police Department, 35-year-old Kelsey Lee Taylor was last seen at the Barnes and Noble (2999 Pearl St.) on Dec. 9.

Taylor is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She weighs about 120 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Kelsey Lee Taylor. Credit: Boulder PD

“She does not have a residence, financial means, phone or vehicle. Kelsey suffers from medical issues and may be in need of medical attention,” BPD said.

Two days after Taylor was last seen, she texted a friend asking him to pick her up. When the friend texted her later that day, Taylor did not respond. Her significant other also tried to contact her for the next several days but was unsuccessful, police said.

“Investigators have determined that Kelsey had a hotel room reserved in late December 2020, but never arrived. She also missed a court hearing in January and then failed to appear for a virtual child custody hearing in February, which is considered very unusual for her. At this point in time, all investigatory leads have been exhausted,” BPD said.

Anyone who has information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Flynn at: 303-441-1850.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776.

Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.