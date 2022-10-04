BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who was arrested after being shot Sunday morning is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

Officers were finishing up responding to an incident at the Theta Xi fraternity house located at 1146 12th St. at 1:21 a.m. when another call came in about a large disturbance nearby. The caller told dispatch “someone has a gun” and shots were heard, the affidavit said.

A video was submitted to police showing the suspect, 22-year-old Zakiyy Lucas, being punched and kicked on the ground by two other males near the northeast corner of 13 Street and Pennsylvania Street, the affidavit said.

The document said a witness told police Lucas went to a car and returned to the people who had been hitting him with what appeared to be a rifle. Another video showed the described suspect having a verbal fight with a male walking toward him in front of The Sink Restaurant.

“The language used between the two males is garbled, but the suspect can be heard stating, ‘bro, don’t come no closer, I will blow this [expletive],’ and appears to be holding something in his arms. The two males can then be heard exchanging the phrase, ‘blow it!’ several times,” the affidavit said.

Two males crossed the intersection and walked toward Lucas. One of the males was walking backward and raised what looked like an “AR-15 style pistol,” the document read. Lucas then fired a shot at the other males and uninvolved bystanders then ran in the opposite direction “when what sounds like return gunfire is heard from an unknown source, which was audible but was not captured on video,” the affidavit said the video showed.

Two Boulder officers were walking toward the disturbance when Lucas was backing toward them and fired the shot at the other males. Officer E. Stephens commanded Lucas to stop and he turned toward Stephens still holding the pistol, the affidavit said. Stephens then drew his gun and fired four shots at Lucas as he was running to the north across Pennsylvania Street.

“While running, the suspect dropped the pistol on the south side of Pennsylvania St. on the sidewalk and was given repeated commands by Officers E. Stephens and D. Colwell, when the suspect can be heard while kneeling on the north side of Pennsylvania St., stating ‘I dropped it, I dropped it,'” the document read.

Lucas was taken into custody and handcuffed by the officers. He told them he had been shot and they immediately applied a tourniquet and took him to Boulder Community Hospital for treatment.

Charges against Lucas are attempted murder in the first degree-extreme indifference, attempted murder in the first degree-after deliberation, and disorderly conduct-discharge firearm. He’s being held at the Boulder County Jail and his bond has been set at $500,000.

Another suspect sought in shooting

The Boulder Police Department released the photo of another suspect they believe is connected to the shooting.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify this person of interest. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 reference case 22-09880.