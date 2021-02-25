Boulder police arrest suspect in machete-threatening incidents

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of threatening others with a machete in two separate incidents this week.

Officials report that John Paul Gadreau will be charged with aggravated robbery, first degree burglary, felony menacing, second degree burglary and felony criminal mischief.

Gadreau was arrested on Wednesday after a woman called police to tell them she spotted a man riding her stolen bike in the 2300 block of Spruce Street.

Tuesday evening, residents in the 2100 block of Grove Circle discovered Gadreau trying to burglarize their home. Police said he pulled out a machete before riding off on a bicycle.

Similar to Tuesday’s incident, Gadreau pulled a machete out of his backpack and threatened a resident who discovered him in the bushes of his home in the 1500 block of Spruce Street on Monday. Gadreau walked away after threatening the man.

Anyone who may have information about any of these incidents is asked to call Detective Frey at 303-441-3369 reference cases 21-1565, 21-1590, 21-1597.

Anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com