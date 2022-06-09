BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Boulder Police Department is looking for more potential victims after arresting a man who was caught on camera peeping at a girl in the community.

According to Boulder Police, 48-year-old James Baird was allegedly watching members of a family that live in a residence along Mariposa Avenue. Incidents reportedly happened on May 8, 12, 15, and 25.

The family set up a trail camera, and captured footage of Baird masturbating while watching their juvenile daughter in the shower, according to police.

Baird was caught on trail camera peeping. Courtesy: Boulder Police Department.

Police were able to identify and locate Baird around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said he took off running but was arrested shortly after. He faces invasion of privacy, resisting arrest, obstruction and third-degree trespass charges, with more charges pending.

Detectives would like to know if Baird has done this to anyone else in the community. You can leave an anonymous tip by contacting Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).