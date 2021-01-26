Boulder police arrest man accused of hitting officer with Taser, snow shovel

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder police arrested a man accused of robbing a business and assaulting a police officer.

Boulder officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of 28th Street about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible robbery.

According to police, 34-year-old Burgess J. Tatewas was found in the business. Tate allegedly assaulted an officer with a snow shovel, then took the officer’s Taser and hit him in the head with it.

The officer was treated at the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Tate was taken to the hospital and then transported to jail, police said.

Tate is facing the following felony charges: aggravated robbery, two counts of first-degree assault on a peace officer and disarming a peace officer.

If you have any information about this incident, please call BPD Det. Frey at: 303-441-3369. To remain anonymous, contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a tip online at Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.