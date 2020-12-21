Boulder police arrest 2 men, recover $60K worth of stolen bicycles

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A multi-jurisdictional investigation led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of more than $60,000 worth of stolen bicycles and bicycle parts, the City of Boulder said Monday.

On Sunday, Boulder detectives arrested Richard Hickman, 32, and Kevin Kucharski, 36, with the assistance of the Golden and Louisville Police Departments.

The investigation began in Boulder after two men burglarized the Trek Bicycle, located at 2626 Baseline Rd. on Nov. 16 and the CycleWorx, located at 5360 Arapahoe Ave. on Nov. 21.

Searches of the men’s residences in Golden and Denver resulted in the recovery of more than $60,000 worth of bicycles, bike parts and two guns, one of which was stolen. Both suspects are convicted felons. Detectives also recovered burglary tools and methamphetamine.

“These two suspects were identified and arrested because of numerous hours of detailed investigative work by detectives and the great partnerships we have with our fellow law enforcement agencies, specifically Louisville and Golden Police departments,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. “This remains an active and ongoing investigation into dismantling organized, metro-area bike theft rings.”

Louisville Police Deputy Chief Jeff Fisher said, “The arrests in this case were the result of excellent collaboration and investigative work by a number of skilled investigators. We are grateful to Boulder Police Department, Golden Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for their partnerships and hard work. We are very pleased these two suspects are safely in custody as the investigation continues.”

Anyone who has any information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Aaron Brunn at 303-441-4120. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.