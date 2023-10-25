DENVER (KDVR) — After being brutally attacked on the way to work in September, a Boulder-based man no longer felt safe. On Tuesday, members of the community and the Boulder Police Department accompanied him on his walk home.

The Boulder Police Department posted a video on X, formally known as Twitter, showing how the walk went. Here are some snapshots from Tuesday.

Boulder police walking Marius to work (Courtesy of Boulder Police)

Boulder police walking Marius to work (Courtesy of Boulder Police)

Boulder police walking Marius to work (Courtesy of Boulder Police)

Boulder police walking Marius to work (Courtesy of Boulder Police)

Boulder police walking Marius to work (Courtesy of Boulder Police)

Boulder police walking Marius to work (Courtesy of Boulder Police)

About a month ago, Marius was heading to work like any other day as he’d done for the past 23 years.

Except on this day, he was attacked by someone with a stick. Bystanders intervened and the suspect, identified as Derek Jordan, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault on an at-risk adult.

Even with the help of police and bystanders, Marius was left with significant injuries, including head injuries he still struggles with.

One month after the attack, Marius was able to return to work, but he no longer felt safe.

On Tuesday, members of the Boulder Police Department accompanied Marius on his walk home from work.

Other community members joined in as well including Mayor Brockett, Mayor Pro Tem Friend, Councilwoman Joseph, State Rep. Amabile and Open Space and Mountain Park rangers.