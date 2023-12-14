BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — If you’re parking in high-demand areas of downtown Boulder, prepare to fork over more cash for the service.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, all on-street parking “close to high-demand areas” will cost 50 cents more per hour.

According to the city, the increase reflects performance-based pricing based on an annual analysis of Boulder parking through occupancy thresholds approved by Boulder City Council in 2021.

Performance-based pricing sets different parking rates for on-street blocks depending on demand for that block. Performance-based pricing does not apply to accessible parking spaces, and the rate for those spots is still $1.50 per hour.

Paid, downtown street parking, in addition to University Hill and Boulder Junction, is in effect Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking in one of the city’s BoulderPark garages “remains the most economical and efficient option for longer stays downtown,” according to the city. In the parking garages, the first hour of parking costs $1.75, followed by an hourly rate of $1.25 for hours 2-6. The daily rate is $15.99 for stays longer than six hours.

This map shows the 2024 rate increases by street in downtown Boulder. (Credit: City of Boulder)

A $3 flat rate for vehicles entering and exiting between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. on weekdays continues. Additionally, parking is free in all city garages on weekends and city holidays.

“This past year has been transformative for parking and multimodal access in Boulder,” said Cris Jones, director of the Community Vitality Department, in a release. “We continue to seek innovative solutions to improve access to our key commercial districts that meet the community’s sustainability, equity, and resilience goals. Performance-based pricing is one strategy that helps us balance daily access demands with our community’s long-term priorities.”

As of Oct. 1, 2023, all BoulderPark downtown garages have gone gateless, allowing entry and exit without waiting in line or losing a ticket.

Vehicles can be registered for the Metropolis gateless garage system at app.metropolis.io. After creating an account, simply drive in and out of any city garage — any payment due is automatically charged to the connected account.

More information is available at bouldercolorado.gov/services/parking. For specific questions, contact Parking Services at parkingservices@bouldercolorado.gov.