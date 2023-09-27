DENVER (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is evacuating additional units near the 4500 block of 13th Street in Boulder due to a death investigation and a “suspicious device.”

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas is on the scene where he reports that police found some more concerning things. At first, only one building was being evacuated while the surrounding units were sheltering in place. Now, the entire complex is being evacuated.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 11:38 a.m., Boulder police tweeted about the evacuation.

Explosive detection investigators are on the scene.

Boulder PD asks the community to avoid the 4500 block of 13th Street for the time being.

Boulder police investigate a death and suspicious device at an apartment building on Sept. 27, 2023. (Vicente Arenas/KDVR)

This is breaking news. FOX31 will update this post when more information is released.