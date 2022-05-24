BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — On a snowy Saturday, Boulder Police Officers found a trove of illegal drugs in a stolen car, along with two toddlers in the backseat.

The Boulder Police Department posted a video on Twitter of officers removing the children from the car, then catching snowflakes with them as others worked the scene.

Officers found 150 pills of illegal drugs, several grams of meth, cash and evidence that the suspects were distributing, along with an empty handgun holster. The children were in the backseat without seatbelts or child seats.

Two adults have been charged with motor vehicle theft, theft of auto parts, possession with intent to distribute and child abuse.

Officers took the two toddlers back to the police station until a family member came and picked them up. It is unclear if the toddlers are related to the two adults who have been charged.