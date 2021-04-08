Boulder PD clears 3 block stretch of Pearl Street following bomb threat

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder’s famed Pearl Street Mall is back open after a bomb threat forced a large-scale evacuation and shelter-in-place order on Thursday.

The shelter-in-place order went out to about 18,000 households in Boulder, police said. The evacuations left restaurants empty during the lunch rush. The impacted area was a three block stretch of Pearl Street from 13th to 16th Streets, including two blocks of the pedestrian mall’s eastern edge.

“It’s kind of a large area,” said Boulder police spokesperson Dionne Waugh. “I know it’s popular … middle of the day.”

Police said someone called them around 10:30 a.m. Thursday reporting multiple explosive devices with remote detonation.

The ordeal created an interruption in the day for many people.

“We’re on vacation here, and we’re suppose to be going hiking … so we wanted to know if we could get our car,” said Linda Hof.

But Hof and others were not allowed in the three block area.

Waugh said officers checked out three suspicious items— a suitcase, sandbag and a weight for a tent. All three items were determined not to be bombs and appear unrelated to the bomb threat itself. As a precaution, officers combed the area with bomb sniffing dogs. The impacted area opened up just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.