BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — More than 100 restaurants in Boulder will be able to continue expanded outdoor dining throughout the summer.

The city announced it is extending an emergency order that lets the Boulder Business Recovery Program, which enables businesses to expand outdoor dining, continue until Aug. 31.

New businesses that would like to be a part of the program have until April 30 to apply for the extension. If restaurants are already enrolled in the program, they don’t have to re-apply.

Denver is working to make its own version of the outdoor dining program permanent beyond 2022.

At the beginning of the pandemic, more than 370 Denver restaurants were enrolled. Currently, 126 Denver restaurants are still using expanded outdoor space, according to the city’s Community Planning and Development office.