DENVER (KDVR) — College can be a stressful time, especially when it comes to exams and balancing other responsibilities, like jobs and social life.

A recent study shows that some college towns are more stressed out than others.

Preply said it scraped all tweets from 150 locations from Aug. 1, 2022 through Oct. 31, 2022 and then analyzed the tweets and narrowed the list of cities down to college towns that the student body accounted for at least 30% of the total population of the town.

Most stressful college towns

Boulder was ranked in the top 15 for most stressful college towns, based on Preply’s research.

Here is a look at the top 15:

Berkeley, California- University of California-Berekely Cambridge, Massachusetts- Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Lesley University Iowa City, Iowa- University of Iowa College Park, Maryland- University of Maryland- College Park East Lansing, Michigan- Michigan State University Stanford, California- Stanford University Ann Arbor, Michigan- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Charlottesville, Virginia- University of Virginia Notre Dame, Indiana- University of Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s College Ithaca, New York- Cornell University, Ithaca College Provo, Utah- Brigham Young University Auburn, Alabama- Auburn University Davis, California- University of California-Davis Boulder, Colorado- University of Colorado-Boulder Newark, New Jersey- University of Delaware

The least stressful college town, according to Preply, is West Lafayette, Indiana, which is where Purdue University is.