BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Survivors of the Marshall Fire are getting an interesting option for landscaping as they rebuild.

A non-profit, Resource Central out of Boulder is providing tool rental, building materials and Garden in a Box, waterwise gardens to replace the classic turf. Resource Central and Community Foundation Boulder County are partnering to offer up to 200 square feet of waterwise garden kits to Marshall Fire-affected homes in Boulder County.

A waterswise garden is an alternative to turf grass and uses about half the water of a traditional grassy yard and with it being well irrigated, could help during any future fires.

Resource Central hoping this will help those who are working to make their houses feel like homes again.

Neal Lurie, the nonprofit’s president said, “The Marshall Fire happened right in our backyards, so these are our neighbors, these are our employees, these are our friends. So this is really an opportunity to take a step back and say how can we help the community rebuild after such a traumatic experience.”

These waterwise gardens are full of color and are designed specifically to conserve water. Resource Central is also providing free tool rental and building materials to victims.

“When the fires took place all we could think about was this long road for moving forward. We’re now at a place where people are starting to think about the building process.” Lurie said.

“We recognize some of that building is going to be done with contractors. Some people may want to supplement that building process with projects they work on, on a DIY basis.”

This program, Lurie said, has the goal of helping victims while keeping conservation at the forefront.

“Colorado has been in a drought for more than 30 years and now is an important opportunity to be able to start thinking what can each of us do to be sure that we are part of the solution and be able to conserve water in the process, and the fact that we can provide free gardens to those who’s homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire we just think that’s a way for them to have a leg up in a challenging time.” Lurie said.

If you or someone you know was affected by the Marshall Fire and is interested in waterwise gardens or tool rental, there are details at ResourceCentral.org