BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A 16-year-old boy who was mountain biking Saturday evening sustained life-threatening injuries after he crashed in Lower Lefthand Canyon.

The teenager is believed to be from Boulder and was with a group of riders out on U.S. Forest Service Property riding trails described by Boulder County Sheriff’s as rugged and steep.

At roughly 7:12 p.m. on Saturday, a report came into the Boulder County Communications Center revealing that the teenage rider had crashed and was unconscious.

Once Boulder County rescue crews arrived, they realized the assistance of a MedEvac was needed to get the boy to a hospital. Shortly thereafter, the helicopter unit arrived but was unable to land near the injured rider due to the steep terrain.

The pilot adjusted and landed nearby on Lefthand Canyon Drive so that members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, American Medical Response, and Lefthand Fire Protection District could carry the unconscious rider in a litter to the helicopter.

He was then transported to a hospital in the Denver area where he is still facing life-threatening injuries. The rescue mission in total took roughly one and a half hours to complete.

The identity of the 16-year-old boy from Boulder hasn’t been released at this point.

