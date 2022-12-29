BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A massage therapist in Boulder was arrested on Monday and now investigators are concerned that some of his alleged victims have yet to come forward.

According to a statement made by the Office of the District Attorney 20th Judicial District on Dec. 29, David Chandler Smith surrendered to officials on a charge of unlawful sexual contact, a class four felony

Smith, who worked at Elysian Massage located in Boulder, is believed by investigators to have engaged in unlawful sexual contact with a client during medical services according to the affidavit.

Now, BPD and the DA are asking anyone else who may have been victimized by Smith to come forward.

“We recognize the courage of the victim in coming forward and reporting these incidents so that the Boulder Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office can seek justice for any victim and for our community,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

If you or someone you know was a victim of sexual abuse connected to Smith, please contact those leading this investigation at (303) 441-1830.

Additionally, if you live in or near Boulder and have been a victim of any sexual assault aside from this case, call (303) 443-7300.