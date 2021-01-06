Boulder massage therapist arrested for sexual assault, police seeking additional victims

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder massage therapist Matthew Mandel was arrested on sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact charges on Dec. 23, Boulder Police announced Wednesday.

Mandel, 50, a licensed massage therapist, worked at Massage Specialists, Colorado Athletic Club and Bodywork for Liberation in Lafayette, all in Boulder County. He may have worked in other businesses.

Boulder Police are looking for additional sexual assault victims who have not reported incidents to law enforcement.

Mandel’s arrest is a result of complaints of inappropriate sexual behavior with female clients during the massages that happened between April 2019 and September 2019, according to police. His license was suspended by the state of Colorado in January 2020.

Anyone with information about these cases or any related incidents is asked to contact Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328; reference cases 20-9145 and 19-11217.